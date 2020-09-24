1/1
Deanna Faye Terro Landry
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at an 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Deanna Faye Terro Landry, 73, who died peacefully Wednesday September 23, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Interment will be at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery in Maurice, LA. Reverend Benjamin Pitre will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Deanna was a beloved Daughter, Wife, Mother, Sister and MawMaw. She began watching children after her husband passed away and loved caring for each of them as if they were her own. In her spare time she enjoyed painting beautiful artwork, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include daughters, Trisha Landry Marks and spouse Brian, Melissa Landry Hebert and fiance', Chad Romero, son, Chad Jamison Landry and fiancée Danielle Dugas, sisters, Ramona Terro Besse, Robin Terro, brother, Brandt Terro and spouse Stella, Grandchildren, Seth Jamison Chason, Chase Jackson Landry, Connor James Hebert, Taylor Elizabeth Landry, Great-Grandchild, Kay Faith Cannon. She was preceded in death by mother, Mary Dupont Terro, father, Rufus Terro, husband, Connie James Landry, grandson, Robbie Chason. Pallbearers will be Chad Landry, Seth Chason, Chase Landry, Connor Hebert, Chad Romero and Brian Marks. A Rosary will be recited Friday at 7:00 pm at Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, LA. The family requests that visitation be observed at Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, LA on Friday September 25, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Saturday September 26, 2020 from 8:00 am to 10:30 am. Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
