Dearald W. "Hap" Long
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Dearald "Hap" W. Long, 61, who passed away on November 5, 2020 at his residence. Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Mr. Long, a resident of Scott, was a kind and loving husband to his wife Dianna, as well as an amazing father to his children and an adoring grandfather to his grandchildren. He will forever be remembered for his love of life, warm smile, and beautiful blue eyes. In addition to spending time with his family, Hap enjoyed building muscle cars, going to watch drag races, and spending time outdoors. All who knew him witnessed his kind spirit and he will be terribly missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Dianna Sue Miller Long; daughter, Amanda N. Blanco (Jimmy); son, Jared W. Long (Alicia); grandchildren, Dylan J. Fine, Riley M. Long, Alejandra N. Blanco and Owen W. Long; brothers, Milton Wilkerson (Carol), Mike Wilkerson and Gerald Long (Tina); a large extended family and many life-long friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Audie Long; siblings, Elaine Green, Jerry Wilkerson, Patsy Wilkerson, Floyd Wilkerson, Russell Wilkerson, Wesley Wilkerson, Dwayne Long and Becky Fabian. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, November 6, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 PM Friday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Saturday from 8:00 AM until the time of service. A Facebook live stream will be made available immediately before the service for those unable to attend in person. Pallbearers will be Michael John Thibodeaux, Michael James Thibodeaux, Gerald Long, Paul Louviere, Robert Louviere, and Anthony Wilkerson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jared Long, Jimmy Blanco, Dylan Fine, James Miller and Brock Angelle. A heartfelt appreciation is extended to Dr. Frank Fossella and his team at MD Anderson for the compassionate care they bestowed upon us during our battle and Hospice of Acadiana for the comfort provided in our time of need. Personal condolences may be sent to the Long family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Delhomme Funeral Home
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
