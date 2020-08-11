On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Deborah (Debra) Barton Simpson passed from this world succumbing to Covid-19. She died peacefully in her sleep in the home she shared with the love of her life, Edwin Buteau, for 28 years. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Debra was born on November 14, 1956 in Alexandria, LA. She was raised in Elmer, LA, attending Oak Hill High School. She later attended cosmetology school and opened her own beauty salon, serving customers for years in the Alexandria and New Iberia areas. Together, Ed and Debra enjoyed music, dancing, cooking, and gardening, and, of course, they loved cheering on LSU and Saints football. Their biggest joy, however, came from their family, whether it was watching young ones jump and play or playing with the older ones at the famous Barton family reunions. They loved their family and each other, and now can enjoy eternity together. She is survived by her children, Heather Simpson Dauzart and son-in-law Scott P. Sevin, James Simpson, and Bailey Buteau; step-daughter, Emily Buteau Rodrigue and husband Ronnie; brothers, Carlos Barton, Robert Barton and wife Doris, Tommy Barton and wife Chris, Wayne Barton and wife Jean, and Doug Barton and wife Sharon; sisters, Jerry Ann Barton Bardwell, Dot Barton Key and husband Rick, Virginia Barton White and husband Jerry, and Blanchie Barton, as well as nine grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and 49 nieces and nephews. Debra was preceded in death by her parents, William Caldwell Barton and Blanche Wright Barton; brother, Don Barton; and sisters, Patsy Barton Hayes, Barbara Barton Nalezinek, and Edie Barton McKay Willis.

