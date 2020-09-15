Funeral services for Deborah L. Johnson will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Krotz Springs. Graveside services and interment will follow in the First Baptist Church Cemetery in Krotz Springs. Rev. David Smith will officiate the services. Debbie was born on November 23, 1951, in San Antonio, Texas. She passed away peacefully at her home in Krotz Springs, Louisiana, on September 12, 2020, at 68 years. Debbie was a lifelong traveler, had lived in numerous states and had traveled throughout Europe and North Africa as an adult, always intrigued by the art, culture, and the wonder of life around her. All of these experiences tied into her creativity which manifested itself in her writing and painting abilities for which she was so well known. She had a passion for her Shar-Pei dogs. She loved, trained, bred, and showed them throughout the U.S. with her husband, David, in various disciplines including conformation, agility, and obedience. She was active in rescue efforts throughout North American Shar-Pei Rescue (NASPR) as well. Debbie was a member of local kennel clubs in Montana and Louisiana as well as the National Shar-Pei Club of America (CSPCA) throughout her dog show career. Debbie's creative abilities were well known by the CSPCA and she was commissioned to paint a series of dog portraits that were commemorated and transferred onto collector plates with the proceeds going back to the CSPCA. She was honored with the Valuable Member of the Year Award by the CSPCA due to her outstanding contributions to the club. Debbie will be remembered by her fashion flair, congeniality, sense of humor and generosity of spirit. She enjoyed meeting and talking to people and has friends across the country. Debbie would be honored if you remembered her by being kind to animals and being grateful for all you have been blessed with in life. Debbie is survived by her husband, David Johnson of Krotz Springs; her sons, Jason Denney from California; and Jeremy Denney and wife, Stephanie Jo Denney of Florida; grandson, Shane Denney of Florida; and sisters, Stephanie Orr and husband, David of Missouri; and Jennifer Shreve Leach and husband, Steve of Ohio. Debbie is preceded in death by her mother, Helen Louise Shreve; and father Richard Gene Shreve. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to the North American Shar-Pei Rescue (NASPR) or to the Alzheimer's Association
. Visiting hours will be observed at the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Krotz Springs on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com.
LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Krotz Springs, 239 8th Street, Krotz Springs, LA 70750, (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the arrangements.