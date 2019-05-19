Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Claudette Baudoin. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the Broussard Cemetery, 118 St. Pascal Rd. Lafayette, La. for Mrs. Debra Claudette Baudoin, 64, who passed away on May 19, 2019 at her home with her husband by her side. Chaplain Paul Broussard will conduct the graveside service. Mrs. Baudoin, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Wallace Wheat and the former Mavis Dykes. Debra was a devout Christian, and touched many lives with her caring and giving nature. She enjoyed being outdoors, camping and hunting. She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Randy Baudoin; mother, Mavis Dykes Wheat; son, Tommy Parish and wife Meaghan; step daughters, Tamara Baudoin and Paloma Reyes; grandchildren, Elise and Ian Parish; step granddaughter, Sierra Davis; step grandsons, Sebastian and Julian Reyes; step great granddaughter, Madeline Davis; and 3 brothers, Dale Wheat and wife Linda, Paul Wheat, Joel Wheat and wife Brenda. She was preceded in death by her father, Wallace Wheat. The family would like to thank Jan Butaud, Tammy Sack, Pastor Todd Richardson, Chaplain Paul Broussard and all the staff of NSI Hospice for their care and compassion. The family would also like to extend their gratitude to all of their friends and family for the countless prayers. Personal condolences may be sent to the Baudoin family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 19 to May 21, 2019

