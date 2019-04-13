Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Della Thibodeaux. View Sign

Memorial services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Della Thibodeaux, age 70, the former Della Ann Burleigh, who passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. The Rev. Derrick Weingartner, S.J., pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Thibodeaux was a native of Sunset and lived most of her life in Lafayette where she was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She was employed with Bellsouth as a service auto clerk for thirty-five years. She enjoyed shopping, eating out, spending time with family and laughing with her friends. Survivors include her husband of thirty-five years, John P. Thibodeaux of Lafayette; one son, Donovan Burleigh of Lafayette; two grandchildren, Tyler Stratton and Peyton Burleigh of Lafayette; three brothers, Charles Burleigh and his wife, Rose, of Sunset, Calvin Burleigh and his wife, Jane, of Beaumont, TX, her twin brother, Darrell Burleigh of Sunset; and two sisters, Maxine B. Howard of Keithville and Gloria B. Menard and her husband, Elwood, of Sunset. She was preceded in death by her parents, Merrick Burleigh and the former Amie Courville; one brother, Rodney Burleigh; and one sister, Delores Marie Burleigh. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. Monday until service time on Monday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. View the obituary and guestbook online at Memorial services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Della Thibodeaux, age 70, the former Della Ann Burleigh, who passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. The Rev. Derrick Weingartner, S.J., pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Thibodeaux was a native of Sunset and lived most of her life in Lafayette where she was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She was employed with Bellsouth as a service auto clerk for thirty-five years. She enjoyed shopping, eating out, spending time with family and laughing with her friends. Survivors include her husband of thirty-five years, John P. Thibodeaux of Lafayette; one son, Donovan Burleigh of Lafayette; two grandchildren, Tyler Stratton and Peyton Burleigh of Lafayette; three brothers, Charles Burleigh and his wife, Rose, of Sunset, Calvin Burleigh and his wife, Jane, of Beaumont, TX, her twin brother, Darrell Burleigh of Sunset; and two sisters, Maxine B. Howard of Keithville and Gloria B. Menard and her husband, Elwood, of Sunset. She was preceded in death by her parents, Merrick Burleigh and the former Amie Courville; one brother, Rodney Burleigh; and one sister, Delores Marie Burleigh. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. Monday until service time on Monday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, 4615 North University Avenue, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro

4113 N. University Ave.

Carencro , LA 70520

(337) 896-6366 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close