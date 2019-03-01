Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores Chaisson Mouton. View Sign

Delores Chaisson Mouton went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was a native of Scott and resident of Youngsville, Louisiana. Born May 27, 1936, to the late Moise and Orelia Francis Chaisson, Delores was one of eight children. A Mass of Christian Burial will be observed on Thursday, March 7th at 11:00 am at St. Anne Catholic Church in Youngsville. Reverend Father Jason Mouton will officiate. Visitation will be at St. Anne Catholic Church on Thursday, March 7th from 9:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow in St. Anne Catholic Church Cemetery in Youngsville. Delores was married to the late Eldridge Mouton Sr. for 57 years. Of that union, they had six children. "Mom," as she was affectionately known by many, was a person who gave her all. She worked very hard as a housekeeper for many years as a cook, cleaner, janitor, babysitter and many other duties. Through it all, Mom maintained her home and raised six children – fed, bathed, loved, embraced and cared for each one. She was a caregiver to many over the years including a niece, Gertie, her mother-in-law, Edna, her sister-in-law, Eda Mae Hamilton and her husband, Eldridge. Delores was a faithful parishioner of St. Anne Catholic Church in Youngsville. She was a member for 56 years of the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary, Little Theresa Court #11 and the St. Anne Ladies Altar Society and was a faithful volunteer at St. Anne. Delores was most often found at St. Anne giving of her stewardship of time with a smile. Many have benefited and delighted in her homemade pies and meals that she would prepare at the Church. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Delores is survived by four sons, Joseph Wilton Mouton and his wife Earline, of Lafayette, Bryne Al Mouton, also of Lafayette, Rev. Jason Mouton, Pastor of St. Anne Catholic Church of Youngsville and Gary Mouton and his wife Cathy, of Lafayette; one daughter, Dr. Anchell M. Chevalier and her husband Kevin, of Youngsville; nine grandchildren: Lance Joseph Mouton and his wife Taylor, Gary John Mouton, Jr., Aaron Matthew Mouton, Christopher Michael Mouton, David Paul Mouton, Tristin Isaiah Chevalier, Noah Vaughn Chevalier, Bryanna Ledet and Tyson Mouton; three great-grandchildren: Chandler Mouton, Myles Mouton and Brittany Ledet; one sister, Evora Broussard, of Lafayette; one sister-in-law, Abbie Chaisson, of Lafayette and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Moise and Orelia Francis Chaisson; her husband, Eldridge Mouton Sr.; a son, Eldridge J. Mouton Jr.; three brothers, Joseph Jr., George and Paul Chaisson and three sisters, Annie Mae Cooper, Rosa B. DeRousselle and Mary Domingue. Pallbearers will be Lance Mouton, Gary Mouton Jr., Aaron Mouton, Christopher Mouton, Tristin Chevalier and Noah Chevalier. Honorary Bearers are Wilton Mouton, Bryne Mouton, Rev. Jason Mouton, Gary Mouton, Dr. Anchell Chevalier, David Mouton, Bryanna Mouton and Tyson Mouton. The family wishes to thank the staffs of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and AMG Specialty Hospital's Park Place Campus for the compassionate care given to Delores and her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be observed on Thursday, March 7th at 11:00 am at St. Anne Catholic Church in Youngsville. Reverend Father Jason Mouton will officiate. Visitation will be at St. Anne Catholic Church on Thursday, March 7th from 9:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow in St. Anne Catholic Church Cemetery in Youngsville. Delores was married to the late Eldridge Mouton Sr. for 57 years. Of that union, they had six children. "Mom," as she was affectionately known by many, was a person who gave her all. She worked very hard as a housekeeper for many years as a cook, cleaner, janitor, babysitter and many other duties. Through it all, Mom maintained her home and raised six children – fed, bathed, loved, embraced and cared for each one. She was a caregiver to many over the years including a niece, Gertie, her mother-in-law, Edna, her sister-in-law, Eda Mae Hamilton and her husband, Eldridge. Delores was a faithful parishioner of St. Anne Catholic Church in Youngsville. She was a member for 56 years of the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary, Little Theresa Court #11 and the St. Anne Ladies Altar Society and was a faithful volunteer at St. Anne. Delores was most often found at St. Anne giving of her stewardship of time with a smile. Many have benefited and delighted in her homemade pies and meals that she would prepare at the Church. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Delores is survived by four sons, Joseph Wilton Mouton and his wife Earline, of Lafayette, Bryne Al Mouton, also of Lafayette, Rev. Jason Mouton, Pastor of St. Anne Catholic Church of Youngsville and Gary Mouton and his wife Cathy, of Lafayette; one daughter, Dr. Anchell M. Chevalier and her husband Kevin, of Youngsville; nine grandchildren: Lance Joseph Mouton and his wife Taylor, Gary John Mouton, Jr., Aaron Matthew Mouton, Christopher Michael Mouton, David Paul Mouton, Tristin Isaiah Chevalier, Noah Vaughn Chevalier, Bryanna Ledet and Tyson Mouton; three great-grandchildren: Chandler Mouton, Myles Mouton and Brittany Ledet; one sister, Evora Broussard, of Lafayette; one sister-in-law, Abbie Chaisson, of Lafayette and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Moise and Orelia Francis Chaisson; her husband, Eldridge Mouton Sr.; a son, Eldridge J. Mouton Jr.; three brothers, Joseph Jr., George and Paul Chaisson and three sisters, Annie Mae Cooper, Rosa B. DeRousselle and Mary Domingue. Pallbearers will be Lance Mouton, Gary Mouton Jr., Aaron Mouton, Christopher Mouton, Tristin Chevalier and Noah Chevalier. Honorary Bearers are Wilton Mouton, Bryne Mouton, Rev. Jason Mouton, Gary Mouton, Dr. Anchell Chevalier, David Mouton, Bryanna Mouton and Tyson Mouton. The family wishes to thank the staffs of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and AMG Specialty Hospital's Park Place Campus for the compassionate care given to Delores and her family.

