Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro for Denise Babineaux, age 50, who passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at her residence in Carencro. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Msgr. Ronald Broussard, pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Ms. Babineaux was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro having been a parishioner of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. She was employed with C&G Containers and most recently worked at Carencro Catholic School for several years. Denise, affectionately known as "Neysa", loved to spoil everyone with her cooking. Her loving and nurturing heart will be so greatly missed by her family and friends. Survivors include one daughter, Bailey Guidry of Carencro; five brothers, Antoine Babineaux, Jr., Samuel Babineaux both of Carencro, Michael Babineaux and his wife, Carolyn, of Lafayette, Simon Babineaux and his wife, Keisha, and Dudley Babineaux and his wife, Melissa, all of Carencro; three sisters, Madeline Carter and her husband, Junius, of Lake Charles, Deanna Babineaux and Drucella Babineaux both of Carencro; one sister-in-law, Pauline Babineaux of Lafayette; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Antoine Babineaux, Sr. and the former Mary Brown; one brother, Marcus Babineaux; one sister, Delores Babineaux; and one sister-in-law, Deannie Babineaux. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements.