Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Denise Green, age 47, who passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Memorial Greater Heights Hospital in Houston, Texas. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Mrs. Green was a native and lifelong resident of Houston, TX, where she was a parishioner of the Church Without Walls. She obtained her Associate's Degree in Business and was employed as a Computer Technician for 15 years with Southwestern Bell, which is now known as AT&T. Denise was a very intelligent lady who loved sharing her knowledge with her family and friends. Survivors include her parents, Leeifray Green and the former, Anna Bell Edwards; one son, William Smith Jr. of Houston, TX; one daughter, Courtney Jackson of Houston, TX; six grandchildren, Aaliyah and Taliyah Jackson, Paul Wheeler, Kourtney Wheeler, Kadence Smith and Shana Smith; and a host of aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Smith; her maternal grandparents, Ernest and Mamie Edwards; and her paternal grandparents, Duffy and Alice Green. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday.

