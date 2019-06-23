Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise Marie Concienne. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Denise Marie Concienne, 57, who passed away on June 22, 2019 at The Carpenter House. Reverend Ken Domingue, will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Denise was an avid gardener, baker and cook. She was a member of the St. Mary Church Choir for over 30 years and also in the Way of the Cross at St. Mary Church for 20 years. Denise was a member of the following associations, Catholic Daughters of America, St. Mary's Ladies Altar Society, Circle of Friends, and the Lafayette High School (1979) Class Reunion Committee. She loved spending time with her family and granddaughter, Madison. Whether going to school functions, movies or the Zoo, spending time with her family was important to her. Denise loved to dance whether it was to Brick House or Elvis Presley, she was always on the dance floor. She also enjoyed spending time with her dearest friend, Ramona LaLonde whom she loved dearly. Denise retired from the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Office in 2017. Denise, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of Emile Concienne, Jr. and the late June Gaudin Concienne. She is survived by her son, Daniel McManus and his fiance', Barbara Viator; granddaughter, Madison McManus; her father, Emile "E.J." Concienne, Jr.; one sister, Renee Falgout and her husband, Ronnie; two nieces, Heather and Victoria Falgout as well as her God children, Heather Falgout, Jackson Moss and Jacque Powell. She was preceded in death by her mother; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Irby Gaudin; paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Emile Concienne, Sr. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 AM on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Daniel McManus, John "Tommy" Breaux, Jr., Jackson Moss, Ronnie Falgout, Dale Robichaux and Gordon Bilello. Honorary Pallbearer will be Emile Concienne, Jr.

