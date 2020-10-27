A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10:00 am in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette for Dennis "June" Atkins, 97, who passed away on Monday, October 26th at River Oaks Retirement Manor in Lafayette. Reverend Honey Becker, Deacon at Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Lafayette, will officiate. Dennis June Jarrell Atkins, affectionately known as "June", was born on April 2, 1923, in the small west Texas town of Wellington. June grew up on a farm in a modest home with no indoor plumbing, which was not uncommon in the nearby farming communities. Being a county girl, she rode her horse to school during elementary school. Additionally, she helped her mother gather eggs, churn butter and tend to the vegetable garden next to their house. June graduated from Wellington High School where she was a majorette. By then, she had grown into a beautiful young woman. After graduation, she moved to Pampa, Texas and worked as a dental assistant. That is where she met her future husband, Ed Atkins, when he fainted in the dental chair. When she revived him, he immediately asked her out on a date. They married in 1944 and remained married for 66 years until Ed's passing in 2010. After they married, June and Ed moved to Corinth, Mississippi where they lived for five years before the military called Ed back into active service. By then, June has given birth to three daughters, Anne, then Stephanie and then Nancy. Their first assignment was to Germany in 1951. It was a lovely assignment. The next move was to Florida, then back across the pond to England. Several assignments followed. What June's children remember about each assignment is that the first night the family was in a new location, by bedtime, all the beds were made and most of the furniture was in place. By the second night, the pictures were hung, there was a home cooked meal and they were officially settled in their next new home. Being the consummate officer's wife, June handled the transfers with grace and ease. There was never a grumble or complaint. Her daughters have much to admire about their mom. June was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend. Her career revolved around caring for her family. She was the ideal stay at home mom. Her daughters often referred to their mom as a "Leave it to Beaver" mom. She was an elegant lady of her generation. Her home was always immaculate. She took pride in serving delicious meals to her family. June was often a room mother and supported her daughters' activities as they were growing up as well as supporting her husband's obligations as the wife of an Air Force officer. She was also active in the Methodist church, particularly with Bible School. When it was time to retire, June and Ed settled in Shalimar, Florida and grew award-winning camellias, entertained family, friends and neighbors. June was a gracious hostess and an excellent cook. In 2005, June and Ed decided it was time to move near family and they chose to relocate to Lafayette, Louisiana. June lived happily at Cornerstone South for 11 years, then moved to Rosewood Manor until she became ill. Her final move was to River Oaks Retirement Manor where she was cared for by their staff and then by Hospice of Acadiana. Her daughters will be forever grateful for the kindness shown to their sweet mother. June is survived by her three daughters, Anne Patin and her husband, Fabian of Lafayette, Stephanie Stanley and Dr. Nancy Atkins, both of Carencro. Momma June is also survived by six grandchildren, Brooke Fishback, Amanda Foreman, William Robert Hall, Brett Edwin Hall, Daniel Stanley and Rachael Kirsch as well as eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Colonel Edwin L. Atkins, USAF (Ret'd) and her parents, Dennis Marvin Jarrell and Adelaide Long Jarrell. At the conclusion of the graveside service and at June's request, her family and friends will send her to heaven by raising voices as they joyfully sing "I'll Fly Away". Pallbearers are Amanda Foreman, Rene Foreman, Brooke Fishback, Scott Fishback, Brett Hall and Fabian Patin. Honorary Bearers will be Pam Stroup and Ray Stroup. The family wishes to thank the staffs of Hospice of Acadiana and of River Oaks Retirement Manor in Lafayette for the compassionate care given to June and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in June's name to Hospice of Acadiana by mail at 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 2600, Lafayette, LA 70503, by phone at 337-232-1234 or online at www.hospiceacadiana.com
or to the charity of your choice
With regards to the most recent mandates of the current pandemic, masks are required for gatherings in the cemetery.
