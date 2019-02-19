|
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Dennis Clement LaValle, 74, who passed away Friday, February 1st at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Friday, February 22nd from 9:00 am until the time of service at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Linton Broussard, Care Pastor of The Bayou Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Dennis was born October 27, 1944, in Akron, Ohio and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. A proud veteran, he served as a Medic in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Following his military career, Dennis moved from California to Lafayette, opening his own business, Acadian Dental Lab. After retirement, he worked for Burns Dental Lab for 15 years. Dennis was a member of The Bayou Church in Lafayette, where he served as a greeter. It was a blessing to him to be able to welcome members to worship Christ on Sunday mornings. Dennis was an avid camper and enjoyed boating as well as the Mardi Gras holiday. He was an accomplished Cajun dancer and found so much pleasure in earning dance ribbons. The Louisiana culture filled his life with excitement and fun. Most of all, Dennis loved spending time with his family and friends. Dennis is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years, Chris Elizabeth Henry LaValle of Lafayette; one son, Dennis LaValle and his wife, Tami of San Diego, CA; his daughter, Kristina LaValle of California; one step-daughter, Michelle Naquin and her husband, Ray of Lafayette; four brothers, Kenny LaValle and his wife, Deborah of Orlando, FL, Will LaValle and his wife, Ronnie of Longwood, FL, Tony LaValle and his wife, Lori of Fort Myers Beach, FL and Art LaValle of Austin, TX; one sister, Jan Knicely of Orlando, FL; his mother-in-law, Gloria Henry of Lafayette; one brother-in-law, Mark Henry and his wife, Denise of Lafayette; two sisters-in-law, Betty LaValle of Plano, TX and Peggy Henry of Church Point; five grandchildren, Danika, Tia and Josie LaValle and Stevi and Kylee LeBlanc and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clement Arthur and Anne Shimko LaValle; one brother, Joe LaValle; three brothers-in-law, Don Knicely, Nolan "Kim" Henry and Scott Henry and one sister-in-law, Marilyn LaValle. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
