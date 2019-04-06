Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Joseph Harris Sr.. View Sign

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home in Lafayette for Mr. Dennis Joseph Harris Sr. who passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. Interment will be held at Evangeline Memorial Gardens following the funeral. Dennis Joseph Harris Sr. was born on October 31, 1947 to the late Arthur and Louisiana Harris. He was a native of Lafayette, LA, and his time spent he was a horse trainer, a true horseman. Dennis leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Sylvia Harris; eight children, Joseph Pickney, Lisa Harris, Barbara Harris, Dennis Angelle, Dennis Harris Jr., Domonic (Joshua) Johnson, Deven (Jacolby) Sam, and Derrick Bruno; three sisters, Elsie Williams, Claraine Harris, Dianne (Calvin) Jenkins; three brothers, Rogers (Shirley) Harris, Patrick Harris, and Paul Harris; along with a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Louisiana Harris; one sister, Nellie Rose Harris; two brothers, Arthur and Steve Harris; one half-son, Ron Christopher Bruno; and lifelong partner, Mary Joyce Bruno. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 7:00AM until time of service at 11:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.

