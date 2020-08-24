1/1
Dennis Sonnier Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral Services for Mr. Dennis Sonnier Sr., 70, will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM with burial at Migues Cemetery. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 8:00AM until time of services will a recitation of the Rosary by Deacon Tim Marcantel officiating. A native of Erath, Mr. Dennis passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. He enjoyed playing cards at LA 14 in Erath and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his daughters, Tonia Lynn Sonnier Gisclair and her husband Keith of Abbeville, and Joni Lynn Sonnier of Abbeville; his son, Dennis Sonnier Jr. and his wife Chelsea of Erath; his grand children, Danielle Gisclair, Kami Gisclair, Ashley Gisclair, Shilia Sonnier, Kohl Sonnier, Gracie Sonnier, Paige Thibodeaux, Tyler Thibodeaux, and Allen Richardson Jr.; his great-grandchildren, Kali Broussard, Sawyer Richardson, and Addison Sonnier; and his sisters, Diane Sonnier, Joyce Sonnier, and Kathy Sonnier. He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Lynn Breaux Sonnier; his parents, Joseph Dudley Sonnier and Olive Landry Sonnier; and his sisters, Mary Fontinoit, and Janet Cheramie. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org "In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time." David Funeral Home of Erath, 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
David Funeral Home of Erath
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Visitation
08:00 - 11:00 AM
David Funeral Home of Erath
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
David Funeral Home of Erath
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home - Erath
209 East Putnam Street
Erath, LA 70533
(337) 937-0405
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved