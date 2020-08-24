Funeral Services for Mr. Dennis Sonnier Sr., 70, will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM with burial at Migues Cemetery. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 8:00AM until time of services will a recitation of the Rosary by Deacon Tim Marcantel officiating. A native of Erath, Mr. Dennis passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. He enjoyed playing cards at LA 14 in Erath and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his daughters, Tonia Lynn Sonnier Gisclair and her husband Keith of Abbeville, and Joni Lynn Sonnier of Abbeville; his son, Dennis Sonnier Jr. and his wife Chelsea of Erath; his grand children, Danielle Gisclair, Kami Gisclair, Ashley Gisclair, Shilia Sonnier, Kohl Sonnier, Gracie Sonnier, Paige Thibodeaux, Tyler Thibodeaux, and Allen Richardson Jr.; his great-grandchildren, Kali Broussard, Sawyer Richardson, and Addison Sonnier; and his sisters, Diane Sonnier, Joyce Sonnier, and Kathy Sonnier. He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Lynn Breaux Sonnier; his parents, Joseph Dudley Sonnier and Olive Landry Sonnier; and his sisters, Mary Fontinoit, and Janet Cheramie. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org
"In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time." David Funeral Home of Erath, 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.