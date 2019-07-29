Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denver Wade Harless. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 1, 2019, in the Delhomme Chapel of Flowers for Denver Wade Harless, 65, who passed away on July 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL. Deacon Art Bakeler will conduct the funeral service. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Mr. Harless, a resident of Pensacola, FL, was born in Jennings, LA to the late Denver Lee Harless, Jr. and Anna Mae Harless Craig. Wade graduated from Acadiana High School, class of 1971, and then graduated from University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1975, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Medical Record Science, where he met the love of his life, Shelly Ann Ortego. They then wed June 12, 1976 at St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas, Louisiana. They moved to Texas in 1982 where Wade worked for over 30 years. In 2014, Wade was elected as President-elect for the Texas Health Information Management Association. He was Vice President of Physician Services/Quality for Baptist Healthcare System in Beaumont, TX for 11 years. Wade most recently worked as Gulf Coast Regional HIM Director for The Ascension Health Care Organization in Pensacola, FL. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Shelly Ortego Harless; his son, Robert Denver Harless and wife Mamie (Sicard) of Alpharetta, GA; his daughter Erica Leigh Harless Richard and husband Elton Richard of Beaumont, TX; four grandsons Garrett Richard, Grant Harless, Lucas Richard & Jack Turk; one granddaughter Olivia Turk; and his step-sister Jean Craig Pugh and husband Chuck of Phoenix, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father, John A. Craig (1989). The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A rosary will be recited on Wednesday at 6:30 PM. Visitation will resume on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 9:00 AM until the time of service. Personal condolences may be sent to the Harless family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 29 to Aug. 1, 2019

