Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Visitation 11:00 AM Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Celebration of Life will be celebrated Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Derviš Omerbegovic, 67, who passed away Monday, April 15th at his residence in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Saturday, April 27th from 11:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Derviš was born November 23, 1951, in Zenica, Bosnia and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He worked as a paint and body automobile technician at Luke's Paint and Body Shop in Lafayette for 20 years. Derviš enjoyed listening to music, reading and traveling. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Derviš is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Jasna agar Omerbegovic of Lafayette; two sons, Igor Omerbegovic and his wife, Barbara Olinde and Goran Omerbegovic, all of Lafayette; his dear friend, aba Bajramovic and his wife, Dulisa of Dallas, TX; one granddaughter, Diana Morgan Omerbegovic and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, amil and Melca ahic Omerbegovic. The family wishes to thank Dr. Salman Malad M.D. and his staff at the Cancer Center of Acadiana, as well as the staff of Hope Healthcare and Hospice for the compassionate care given to Derviš and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Derviš name to Hope Healthcare and Hospice, 100 Asma Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70508, Suite 110, Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-703-4674, A Celebration of Life will be celebrated Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Derviš Omerbegovic, 67, who passed away Monday, April 15th at his residence in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Saturday, April 27th from 11:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Derviš was born November 23, 1951, in Zenica, Bosnia and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He worked as a paint and body automobile technician at Luke's Paint and Body Shop in Lafayette for 20 years. Derviš enjoyed listening to music, reading and traveling. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Derviš is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Jasna agar Omerbegovic of Lafayette; two sons, Igor Omerbegovic and his wife, Barbara Olinde and Goran Omerbegovic, all of Lafayette; his dear friend, aba Bajramovic and his wife, Dulisa of Dallas, TX; one granddaughter, Diana Morgan Omerbegovic and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, amil and Melca ahic Omerbegovic. The family wishes to thank Dr. Salman Malad M.D. and his staff at the Cancer Center of Acadiana, as well as the staff of Hope Healthcare and Hospice for the compassionate care given to Derviš and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Derviš name to Hope Healthcare and Hospice, 100 Asma Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70508, Suite 110, Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-703-4674, www.hope-hospice.com. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close