Destiny Rose, also known as TUNNECHI, this 23 year old Daddy's girl, was loud, ambitious, funny, loving, loyal, and lit up any room. She made her mark on this world the time she was here. There wasn't a time you couldn't call her and she wasn't there. She was a true friend, a real friend. The kind of friend people dream of having. She took pride in making sure her grandmother was taken care of every chance she could. She was just so caring. Life didn't always hand her the easy path but please know she was going to overcome anything in her way. She was determined to succeed. She was a true inspiration to a lot of people. She was the kind of soul that never let you be down. She was going to do anything to make you laugh. Sadness isn't okay for her. We pray everyone remembers that, remember she would want everyone to think the good times. Romans 8: 28 And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020.