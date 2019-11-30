Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Celebration of Life 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM Family Life Church 2223 Dulles Rd. Lafayette , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Devin "Devoo" Simon, 24, left the hearts of so many family and friends on Friday, November 22, 2019. A Celebration of Life and Time of Sharing will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 9:00 am until 11:30 am at the Family Life Church, 2223 Dulles Rd., Lafayette. Pastor Brandon Miller of Family Life Church will officiate. Devin, affectionately known as "Devoo", was passionate about tatoos and most enjoyed hanging out with all of his family and friends. Devin was always the life of the party and especially liked to make others laugh. He had a heart of gold with so much love to give to everyone who knew him. The memories that everyone made with Devin will live on forever, especially his famous words to live by, "Everything happens for a reason, but they're all blessings - keeping it, 100%". Devin is survived by his parents, his mother, Nikki Lynette Simon, of Duson and his father, Rene Thibodeaux, of Lafayette; his maternal grandfather, Carl Simon, of Duson; his brother, Landen Breaux, also of Duson; several dear aunts and uncles, his aunt and Nanny, Jamie Simon Labbe and her husband Uncle Damon, of Duson, his uncle and Parrain, Chad Simon, also of Duson, his Uncle Scott Simon and his wife Aunt Dana, of Broussard and his Uncle Randy and Aunt Dana, also of Duson; his cousins, Randy, II, Rachelle, Cameron, Hailey, Bracquel, Britne Ana, Bailey, Briley, Blakely, Cohen, Weston, Kaitlyn, Gage and Gavin; his rock and best friend, Cody Raffray and numerous other close friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Brenda LeBlanc and his maternal great-grandparents, Howard and Eunice Simon and Haywood and Dorothy LeBlanc. Devin's mother would like to express thanks to all of the family of Devin and Devin's friends for "being there and showing us so much love at such a devastating time".

