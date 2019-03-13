Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dewey Cormier. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at a 10:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas for Dewey Cormier, age 85, who passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Opelousas General Health System in Opelousas. Interment will be in Myrtle Grove Cemetery. The Rev. Msgr. Russell Harrington, pastor of St. Landry Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Dewey was a native of Church Point and a longtime resident of Opelousas. He started his career in the oilfield and then became the Owner & Operator of Cormier Construction, where he retired. He was the past President of Fire District #3. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Betty Lou Deville Cormier; one son, Joseph Andrus Cormier, Sr. and his wife, Gay, of Elizabeth; three daughters, Rose Cormier Fontenot and her husband, Vincent, of Basile, Pamela Helton and her husband, Buddy, and Carolyn Bordelon, all of Opelousas; eight grandchildren, Joseph A. Cormier, Jr. and his wife, Amy, Melissa Ann Menard and her husband, Wesley, Jacob John Cormier, Amanda Bailey Helton, Dillan J. Helton, Cassidy D. Hidalgo, Robert P. Hidalgo and Heather Venable; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Cormier and the former Pearl Henry; a son, James Kirt Cormier; and fifteen brothers and sisters. A rosary will be prayed by Deacon Dwayne Joubert at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Dillan Helton, Joseph A. Cormier, Jr., Jacob J. Cormier, Wesley Menard, Phillip Paternostro and Robert P. Hidalgo. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at a 10:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas for Dewey Cormier, age 85, who passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Opelousas General Health System in Opelousas. Interment will be in Myrtle Grove Cemetery. The Rev. Msgr. Russell Harrington, pastor of St. Landry Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Dewey was a native of Church Point and a longtime resident of Opelousas. He started his career in the oilfield and then became the Owner & Operator of Cormier Construction, where he retired. He was the past President of Fire District #3. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Betty Lou Deville Cormier; one son, Joseph Andrus Cormier, Sr. and his wife, Gay, of Elizabeth; three daughters, Rose Cormier Fontenot and her husband, Vincent, of Basile, Pamela Helton and her husband, Buddy, and Carolyn Bordelon, all of Opelousas; eight grandchildren, Joseph A. Cormier, Jr. and his wife, Amy, Melissa Ann Menard and her husband, Wesley, Jacob John Cormier, Amanda Bailey Helton, Dillan J. Helton, Cassidy D. Hidalgo, Robert P. Hidalgo and Heather Venable; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Cormier and the former Pearl Henry; a son, James Kirt Cormier; and fifteen brothers and sisters. A rosary will be prayed by Deacon Dwayne Joubert at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Dillan Helton, Joseph A. Cormier, Jr., Jacob J. Cormier, Wesley Menard, Phillip Paternostro and Robert P. Hidalgo. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas

4708 I-49 Frontage Rd.

Opelousas , LA 70570

(337) 407-1907 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close