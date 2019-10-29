Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana Miller Gotte. View Sign Service Information Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc 509 Duson Ave Iota , LA 70543 (337)-779-2669 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Iota for Diana Miller Gotte, 67, who died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. surrounded by her loving family. Fr. Jason Vidrine, Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will be the celebrant and Fr. Jude Thierry will concelebrate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Diana is survived by her husband of 48 years, Kevin Gotte of Iota; two daughters, Jillane G. Bischoff and her husband Clint of Mowata, Rhiannon G. Gil and her husband Grant of Broussard; two sisters, Kathryn M. Simar of Evangeline and Arlene M. Schneider of Bellaire, TX; one brother, Daryl Miller of Lawtell; ten grandchildren, Clare B. Bertrand and her husband Steven, Marianne Bischoff and her fiance' Paul Lombas, Meredith Bischoff , Luke Bischoff, Margaret Mary Bischoff, John Paul Bischoff and Clint David Bischoff,II, Alana Gil, Gavin Gil and Ciara Gil; one great-granddaughter, Emma Rose Bertrand. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Harold and Mary Curtis Miller. The family requests no flowers and that all donations be made for masses in memory of Diana.

