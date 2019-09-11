Diane C. Michael, 74, passed away Monday September 9, 2019 in her Duson residence. She is survived by her daughter, Terry Dugas and husband Kirk, her son Lonzo Sharp, both of Lafayette, 4 grandchildren, Lonzo Sharp III, Michael Dugas, Kelly Dugas, and Casey Dugas. Diane was cremated with no services per her wish. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of arrangements 316 Youngsville Hwy. Lafayette, LA 70508 (337) 837-9887
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019