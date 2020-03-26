Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Cella Jamison. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Delhomme Funeral Home Scott , LA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Delhomme Funeral Home Scott , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 28th, for Diane Cella Jamison, 80, who passed away on March 24th, 2020. Interment will take place at Fountain Memorial Park. The family will hold a private visitation at Delhomme Funeral Home in Scott, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Diane was born to Eugene A. Cella and Hazel Burdin Cella Francisco on April 15th, 1939 in New Rochelle, NY. The family moved to her mother's hometown of Lafayette in 1942. Diane attended Grand Coteau for several years and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1957. Diane served as maid in the Krewe Les Brigands de LaFitte in 1956. Diane served for years in many capacities in the Town House Ball before her reign as Queen Berengaria of Navarre, Order of the Troubadours in 1957. After high school Diane attended S.L.I., now known as University of Louisiana, Lafayette, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech/Language Pathology/Education and was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, pledge class of 1957. Diane loved learning and she continuously pursued additional education in her chosen field of study. While raising three children and working as a Speech Pathologist in the Lafayette Parish School System, Diane earned master's degrees in both Speech/Language Pathology and Education from the University of Southwestern Louisiana, now known as University of Louisiana, Lafayette. Diane was a life-long believer in the value of civic volunteer work. She began by serving on numerous PTA and classroom committees during her children's formative years at Riverside Elementary in Shreveport. Diane later served as Chairman of Volunteers for Festival International de Louisiane in its early stages, Fundraising Chairman for the LHS Band Parent's club, District Chairperson of Handicapped Activities and Services for the Boy Scouts of America, Beau Basin District, Volunteer at the US Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, AL, Co-chair of the Volunteer Recruitment Committee for Panoply Visual and Performing Arts Festival in Huntsville, AL and served as a life-long Member of the Louisiana State Committee on Special Education. Diane was an avid tennis player and enjoyed playing cards, Broadway musicals and traveling. Diane is survived by her three children: Richard Wilhelm 'Bill' Jamison and his wife Glenda (Dean), Diane Elizabeth 'Beth' Jamison Blair and her husband Richard 'Ricky' Harland Blair, Bonnie 'Pippy' Alyssa Powers and her husband Michael 'Mike' John Powers and her wonderful grandchildren: Alyssa Claire Powers, Michael 'Reid' Powers, Elizabeth 'Libby' Autumn Blair, Richard 'Ricky' Donald Blair, Cocetta Katharine 'Kat' Jamison and Josephine 'Jo' Elizabeth Jamison. She is also survived by her sister, Joan (Bootsie) Arceneaux and numerous nieces and nephews. Diane was preceded in death by her Father Eugene A. Cella, mother Hazel Burdin Cella Francisco, brother Eugene Pierre Cella, step-sister Eleanor Francisco Straub, her husband Dr. John N. Straub, and special uncle Dr. John Joseph Burdin and her beloved cousin J.J. Burdin III. Pallbearers will be Ronald Rene Arceneaux II, Eugene P Cella, Jr. Richard 'Ricky' D. Blair, Michael 'Reid' Powers, Michael J Powers and Richard H. Blair. 