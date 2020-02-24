Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Jones Morvant. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Erath 209 East Putnam Street Erath , LA 70533 (337)-937-0405 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Diane Jones Morvant, 73, will be held 12:00PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 4:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 8:00AM until the time of the services. A native of Morgan City and a resident of Erath, Mrs. Morvant died at 5:52AM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center. She enjoyed being with family, music, and doing crossword puzzles. She was also a member of Cajun French Music Association. She is survived by two sons, Joseph Morvant, Jr. and his wife Angelle of Morgan City and David Morvant and his fiancée Debbie Cuvillier of Morgan City; a daughter, Darlene L. Corcoran and her husband Bryan of Broussard; seven grandchildren, Jacob Primeaux, Kelsey Dugas, Jordon Morvant, Miranda Landry, Matthew Morvant, Hailey Corcoran, and Ashley Corcoran; and nine great grandchildren, Trevor Primeaux, Joshua Perrin, Violet Primeaux, Carter Perrin, Kyler Dupuis, Rylee Dugas, Emsley Landry, River Primeaux, and Baby Dugas (on the way). She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Jones, Sr. and Pearl Lancon Jones; a daughter in law, Roxane Morvant; five brothers, Richard Jones, Jr., Frank Jones, Edward Jones, Sr., Paul Jones, and Ivan Jones, Sr.; and two sisters, Levi Arnette and Elizabeth Pennison. Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Benoit-Morvant, Eric Landry, Jacob Primeaux, Cody Dugas, Kevin Foret, Jr., and Rene Pennison.

