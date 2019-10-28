Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Prejean Brinkhaus. View Sign Service Information Sibille Funeral Home 2309 George Drive Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-948-6523 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial for Diane Prejean Brinkhaus will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau, Fr. Michael Russo and Deacon Dewayne Joubert will officiate the mass. Interment will follow in the Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery in Opelousas. Mrs. Diane, age 81, a resident of Sunset, LA., passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at her daughter's home. Mrs. Diane graduated from the Academy of Sacred Heart in 1956. She was very active the Women's Cursillo Center when she was younger. She had a love of traveling and enjoyed spending time with her family. Mrs. Diane will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her children, Bill Brinkhaus (Jamie) of Broussard, Elizabeth Padgett (Charles) of Lafayette, James Brinkhaus (Lisa) of Opelousas, Heidi Verrett (Shannon) of Port Barre, Deirdre Polanco (Marcelo) of San Antonio, Texas, Aline Duplechain (Joey) of Washington, Ingrid Hodges (Daryl) of Kingwood, Texas, Christian Brinkhaus (Anna) Weatherford Oklahoma, Hans Brinkhaus (Monique) of Sunset, Haley Larcade (Donnie) of Opelousas, Erica Guidry (Keith) of Youngsville, Greta Roaix (Randy) of Alexandria, 48 grandchildren; 52 great grandchildren; 1 great -great grand -child, siblings, Dr. Michael Prejean (Sharron) and Becky Prejean Micelli. She is preceded in death by her husband, William A. Brinkhaus; sons, Kyle Jude, Thomas Paul and Kyle Andrew Brinkhaus, parents, Dr. James L. and Maude Chiquet PreJean; and grand-daughter Catherine Brinkhaus. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in the Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas, a Rosary will be held at 6:30 pm. Visitation will resume Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 8:00 am. to 10:00 a.m. The family thanks Hospice of Acadiana for the compassionate care they provided, as well as her two special hospice nurses/granddaughters Martha and Ashley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Hemophilia Foundation in the memory of her son Kyle Brinkhaus, or a . Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019

