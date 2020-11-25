A private service was held for Dianna F. Eskind at David Funeral Home Chapel. A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Dianna F. Eskind was born on May 2, 1948, to Murphy and Beatrice Louviere Fitch. Dianna loved spending time with the family and enjoyed solving word search puzzles. She is survived by her children; Wendy Ann Wallis (Chad) of New Iberia, Cindy Lynn Eskind Romero of New Iberia, Kelly Marie Eskind Bourque (Eric) of New Iberia, Corey John Eskind; sister, Phyllis Gachassion (Johnny) of New Iberia; grandchildren, Molly Delle Romero Broussard (Clint), Tara Nicole Romero, Damon Michael Romero, Cammie Renee Romero, Madison Elizabeth Eskind, Tyler Lee Bourque, Landon Lee Bourque; great-grandchildren, Lucas Paul Quatroy, Wyatt James Broussard and Colt Oliver Martin. She was preceded by her husband John "Mouse" Paul Eskind; parents, Murphy and Beatrice Louviere Fitch, and brother, Dannie John Fitch. To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
