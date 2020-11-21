Mrs. Dianne Guidroz Johnson was 63 when she went home to be with the Lord on November 17, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her residence in Lafayette surrounded by her family. Mrs. Dianne was born in Arnaudville, Louisiana in 1957. She graduated in the class of 1975 from Arnaudville High School. She worked in oilfield administration for 11 years until deciding to pursue a career in nursing. She received her Associates of Science in nursing from Louisiana State University at Eunice. As a nurse, she worked as a Certified Case Manager and was well known in the industry for her dedication and compassion for her patients. Dianne was affectionately known by her family as "Mimi" and "Nanny Dee". Dianne will be remembered for her generosity by many people, but mostly as a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. She was passionately loyal without expectation or regret. Dianne had a servant's heart, always helping her family in any way that she could. She loved to dance, spend time in her beautiful flower garden, and take family trips to the beach, her favorite place. She was happiest when her entire family was together and loved having weekend gatherings at her home. She was patient, always supportive and encouraging, always wise and kind. Dianne was a source of comfort for so many, offering advice, a listening ear and often acted as a second mom to many of her children's friends. She always had a smile, even when times were tough. She had a quiet strength and positive outlook, always looking ahead to better days and being grateful for the many blessings in her life. Dianne was ever calm and serene in her Catholic faith. She often prayed Novenas and Rosaries while traveling to and from work appointments. She loved and lived every moment with grace until God called her home. May she rest in eternal peace.Survivors include her loving husband of 35 years, Mr. Mark Johnson; her daughter Victoria Johnson Ward and her husband Corey; her son Trevor Johnson and his wife Michelle; her daughter Jamie Johnson; her grandchildren Brayden Ward, River Ward and Zoe Johnson; her mother Pearl Walker Guidroz; her sister Bonnie Guidroz Hayes and her husband Craig; her sister Brenda Guidroz Hughes and her husband Keith; her brother Mike Guidroz and his wife Bonnie and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Herman Guidroz; her paternal grandparents Dutile Guidroz and Alzaire Guidroz her maternal grandparents Nevia Walker and William Walker; and her nephew Garrett Hughes. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating in Mrs. Dianne Guidroz Johnson's name to Miles Perret Cancer Center or St. Jude's Hospital. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Johnson family to Dr. Joseph Brierre, MD, Eric Buller, PA and Miles Perret Cancer Services. Also, a very special thanks to Amy Broussard, RN and the staff with Grace Hospice for their compassionate care. A Rosary will be held on Monday November 23rd, at 10:00 a.m. inside Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Broussard -200 W. Main Street. Broussard, LA 70518. Funeral Mass will follow at the same location beginning at 10:30 a.m. conducted by Reverend Kyle White, Parochial Vicar. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
