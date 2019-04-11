Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianne Hollier Lampman. View Sign

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, April 15, 2019 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Dianne Hollier Lampman, who passed away on April 11, 2019. She was 73 years old. Pastor Weldon Moak of First Baptist Church in Broussard, Louisiana will officiate. A native Louisianan born in New Iberia, she returned to Louisiana at the age of 16, after being raised in Casper, Wyoming and graduated from Lafayette High School and then attended Spencer Business College in Lafayette. She had a lengthy career with several oilfield service companies in Lafayette before she retired to Toledo Bend in 1997 with her husband Mel and the idea of easy living. That was soon replaced by volunteerism and working toward making Toledo Bend a better place to live. She served as Secretary/Treasurer of the South Toledo Bend Civic Association and helped organize the Toledo Bend Citizens Advisory Committee and served as their President. She was named to the Board of the South Toledo Bend Water District by the Sabine Parish Police Jury, where she was appointed President of the Board and served in that capacity. She was placed on the Sabine Parish Long Range Water Planning Committee by Senator Gerald Long and served as Secretary. She and her husband, Beauford "Mel" Lampman moved back to Lafayette in 2015 to be closer to their family. She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved husband, Beauford "Mel" Lampman; her son, Dennis Todd May and his wife Cheryl Massa May; her son, Alan Kent May and spouse, Alex Lopez; granddaughters, Lauren Elizabeth May and Katie Lynn May; stepdaughter, Tami Diane Diaz; stepson, Steven Miles Lampman and wife, Linda Touchet Lampman; step-grandsons, James Travis Hunter and Lyndsey Scott Hunter and his wife Holly DeLeon-Hunter; great-step-granddaughter, Memphis Hunter; Erich Miles Lampman and his wife Jordan Moeller-Lampman; great-step-grandson, Grayson Lampman; step-granddaughter, Amy Lampman Conaster and her son, Mark Alan; nieces, Brandi Hollier and Nikki Hollier; nephew, Shane Hollier; and numerous other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vernell Breeding Hollier and Warren Joseph Hollier; her brother, James Trent Hollier; maternal grandparents, Samuel Breeding and Myrtle O'Steen; and paternal grandparents, Edward Manuel Hollier and Eva Breaux. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery, 3121 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA. Pallbearers will be Kurt Deshotels, David Henry, Travis Hunter, Lyndsey Hunter, Erich Lampman and Alex Lopez. Personal condolences may be sent to the Lampman family at Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, April 15, 2019 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Dianne Hollier Lampman, who passed away on April 11, 2019. She was 73 years old. Pastor Weldon Moak of First Baptist Church in Broussard, Louisiana will officiate. A native Louisianan born in New Iberia, she returned to Louisiana at the age of 16, after being raised in Casper, Wyoming and graduated from Lafayette High School and then attended Spencer Business College in Lafayette. She had a lengthy career with several oilfield service companies in Lafayette before she retired to Toledo Bend in 1997 with her husband Mel and the idea of easy living. That was soon replaced by volunteerism and working toward making Toledo Bend a better place to live. She served as Secretary/Treasurer of the South Toledo Bend Civic Association and helped organize the Toledo Bend Citizens Advisory Committee and served as their President. She was named to the Board of the South Toledo Bend Water District by the Sabine Parish Police Jury, where she was appointed President of the Board and served in that capacity. She was placed on the Sabine Parish Long Range Water Planning Committee by Senator Gerald Long and served as Secretary. She and her husband, Beauford "Mel" Lampman moved back to Lafayette in 2015 to be closer to their family. She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved husband, Beauford "Mel" Lampman; her son, Dennis Todd May and his wife Cheryl Massa May; her son, Alan Kent May and spouse, Alex Lopez; granddaughters, Lauren Elizabeth May and Katie Lynn May; stepdaughter, Tami Diane Diaz; stepson, Steven Miles Lampman and wife, Linda Touchet Lampman; step-grandsons, James Travis Hunter and Lyndsey Scott Hunter and his wife Holly DeLeon-Hunter; great-step-granddaughter, Memphis Hunter; Erich Miles Lampman and his wife Jordan Moeller-Lampman; great-step-grandson, Grayson Lampman; step-granddaughter, Amy Lampman Conaster and her son, Mark Alan; nieces, Brandi Hollier and Nikki Hollier; nephew, Shane Hollier; and numerous other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vernell Breeding Hollier and Warren Joseph Hollier; her brother, James Trent Hollier; maternal grandparents, Samuel Breeding and Myrtle O'Steen; and paternal grandparents, Edward Manuel Hollier and Eva Breaux. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery, 3121 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA. Pallbearers will be Kurt Deshotels, David Henry, Travis Hunter, Lyndsey Hunter, Erich Lampman and Alex Lopez. Personal condolences may be sent to the Lampman family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Funeral Home Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette

1011 Bertrand Drive

Lafayette , LA 70506

(337) 235-9449 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close