Dina Lynn, age 50 was called to heaven on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her home in Lafayette. With the help of Community Hospice her family was able to bring her home to pass peacefully with loved ones. She will be dearly missed. Dina Lynn was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She moved to Louisiana at the age of 10 and completely embraced the Cajun life style. Dina graduated from Comeaux High School and Lafayette Regional Vo-Tech. She enjoyed working as a billing insurance clerk for Dr. Noreiga in Lafayette with her friends/coworkers. Dina Lynn is survived by her two daughters, McKenzie and Reagan Culotta, which were her heart and world; parents Wayne and Pauline Simon of Youngsville; brother and his wife Patrick and Misty Hencke of Carencro; nephew Lee Hencke and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that were touched by her kind heart and bigger than life personally. Dina Lynn was preceded in death by her grandparents Lee and Maude Lancaster; Frank and Evelyn Hencke; uncle Bill Lancaster and cousin Wesley Lancaster. Special thanks to Community Hospice employees: Karin, Zack, Valerie and Toby. Also, a very special thanks to James Broussard for loving our Mom and daughter. James, you made Dina happier the last year and a half than she had been in a long time. Dina's family plans on having a Celebration of Life in a few weeks. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Dina Culotta by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Dina Culotta and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.