Private graveside services will be held in Abshire Cemetery for Dolores Clostio Mire, 84, who passed away May 4, 2020 in Crowley. Rev. Peter Gaughan, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Crowley will be officiating for the services. She is survived by two sons, Tim Mire and his wife Laura of Egan, and Steve Mire and his wife Ann of Crowley; one sister, Patsy Romero of Kaplan; two brothers, Gerald Clostio of Abbeville, and Donald Clostio of Mount Pleasant, TX; eight grandchildren, Brock Mire, Justin Mire, David Mire, Cemone Mire, Katherine Grannemann, Mallory Kebodeaux, Natalie Mire, and Matthew Mire; and twelve great-grandchildren. Mrs. Mire is preceded in death by her husband, Homer Mire; her parents, Arvis and Eunice Herpin Clostio; and one grandson, Luke Mire. In lieu of flowers and food memorial contributions may be made in her name to First United Methodist Church of Crowley Building Fund: P.O. Box 1064 Crowley, LA 70527. The family would like to thank the staff of Lamm Family Care, especially Courtney, Marissa, and Sonya. Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
