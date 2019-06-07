Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Theriot Coleman. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Jules Catholic Church in Lafayette for Dolores Theriot Coleman, 88, who passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at her residence. Father Daniel Edwards will be the Mass celebrant. Concelebrating will be Father Michael Champagne, CJC and Father Ambrose Akalawu. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Dolores was the daughter of the late Franz Theriot and Adrienne Francez Theriot. Dolores was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She had great love for her Catholic faith, having been involved in various Catholic ministries and associations, including "Come Lord Jesus," Ladies Altar Society, Legion of Mary, and as a suffering associate with the Community of Jesus Crucified. She is survived by her daughters, Adrienne C. Seal and her husband Rick, and Mary E. Coleman; her sons, Marc D. Coleman and his wife, Gloria, Randal S. Coleman and his wife, Briana, and Joseph E. Coleman Jr. and his wife Terri; Eleven grandchildren; and Ten great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mrs. Donald (Emma Ruth) Williams and Mrs. Marguerite Lemoine; and several nieces. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Coleman Sr.; her parents; her brothers, Ernest P. Theriot and Robert Theriot; and four great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be her six grandsons, Brent Coleman, Jacob Seal, Daniel Seal, Joshua Greeson, Evan Greeson, and Hayden Coleman. Honorary pallbearers will be her five granddaughters, Lauren Sanders, Leslie Godeaux, Stephanie Jordan, Michelle Mullins, and Delaine Coleman. Visitation will begin Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Delhomme Funeral Home on Bertrand. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM Monday evening. Visitation will continue Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of service.

