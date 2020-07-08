1/1
Don J. LeFebvre Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Don J. LeFebvre, Sr., age 75, who passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens. Pastor Ralph Manecke will officiate at the services. Mr. LeFebvre was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Carencro. A devoted Christian, he was a member of Christ Gospel Church and would donate to missionaries in China. A veteran of the military, Mr. LeFebvre proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Survivors include his devoted wife of fifty-three years, Carolyn Grace LeFebvre of Carencro; one son, Donald "Donnie" LeFebvre, Jr. and his wife, Stacy, of Jonesville; two daughters, Karen Guarino of Carencro and Deborah LeFebvre of Jena; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and one brother, Bruce Joseph LeFebvre, Sr. and his wife, Thoie, of Destrehan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry LeFebvre, Jr. and the former Ruth Funes; and one brother, Harry Joseph LeFebvre, III. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Thursday until service time on Thursday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - 4117 N. University
4117 N. University Ave.
Carencro, LA 70520
(337) 896-6366
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved