Funeral services for Don Louis Dugas will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019, in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. Msgr. Russell Harrington will officiate the services. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in the Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery in Opelousas with military honors. Mr. Don, age 91, was a native of Scott, LA, and a longtime resident of Opelousas, LA. He passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Acadia St. Landry Guest Home in Church Point. He was the Valedictorian of his graduation class from High School in Scott, LA. He was a U. S. Marine Corps Veteran who proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict. He was awarded the Service Defense Ribbon during his service. He was also a past member of the American Legion Post of Opelousas. He was a Telegrapher Clerk for Southern Pacific Railroad for many years until this retirement. He was named "Mr. Christmas 2018" at Acadia St. Landry Guest Home and won Third Place in the Wheelchair Race. He enjoyed reading, bowling, playing Bingo, and exercising as a pastime. He cherished spending time with his family and friends. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Virginia Matamoros Dugas of Richard, LA; daughter, Donna Dugas of Warwood, West Virginia; sisters-in-law, Pilar Miller of Church Point, LA; and Ana Vandewater of Richard, LA; nephews are: Horace Miller, Andre Miller, Gregory Miller, and Caesar Miller; great-nephews are Benjamin Miller, Ryan Miller, and CJ Miller; and great-nieces are Lauren Miller and Aria Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don Louis Dugas, Sr. and Martha Jenkins Dugas. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, LA. On Sunday, visitation will continue from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. A Rosary service is pending for Saturday evening in the funeral home. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019

