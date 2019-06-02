Guest Book View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Visitation 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM First Baptist Church of Lafayette Funeral service 3:00 PM First Baptist Church of Lafayette Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Lafayette for Mr. Donald Eugene Mosing, 90, who passed away on May 31, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette. Brother Luther Burney and Pastor Ray Swift will conduct the funeral service. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum. Mr. Mosing, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Frank Mosing and the former Jessie Kiser. A native of Jennings, OK, Donald moved to Lafayette at the age of ten with his family. He attended N.P. Moss, and Lafayette High School and graduated in 1946. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Southwestern Louisiana Institute, now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 1950. As a student-athlete, he lettered in football and in track and field. Upon graduation he began his career as an Engineer at Franks Casing Crew and Rental Tools, now Franks International. The University awarded him an honorary doctoral degree in systems engineering in 2016. It recognized him again the following year with the 2017 Outstanding Alumni Award, the highest honor UL Lafayette bestows upon graduates. The College of Engineering inducted Donald into its Wall of Honor in 2017. Donald was a passionate supporter of his alma mater, becoming one of the largest benefactors to the University. He solidified his legacy at UL Lafayette by supporting the creation of the Donald & Janice Mosing Student-Athlete Performance Center; the Frank & Jessie Mosing Football Office and the Frank & Jessie Mosing Endowed Engineering Student Career Development Program, both named in honor of his parents; the Donald & Janice Mosing BORSF Endowed Chair in Mechanical Engineering; the Frank's Computer-Aided Design Laboratory named in honor of his company; and the Mosing Family Scholarships. In addition, gifts from Donald made possible the construction of the UL Golf Team's Indoor Teaching Facility at Oakbourne Country Club and the acquisition of laboratory equipment and an autonomous RobotX boat for the College of Engineering, among others. Donald Mosing's generosity will impact UL Lafayette and its students for generations to come. He is survived by one daughter, Melanie Christine Mosing of Lafayette; three sons, Donald "Keith" Mosing and his wife, Alice of Houston, TX, Gregory "Greg" Mosing and his wife, Donna of Lafayette and William "Brad" Bradford Mosing and his wife, Leah of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; grandchildren, Derek Veverica of Lafayette, Lindsey Mosing Hebert of Lafayette, Christine Veverica of Austin, TX, Jaclyn Mosing Warren of Mandeville, Rachelle Mosing of Lafayette, Marshall Mosing of Houston, TX, Nicolas Mosing of Houston, TX; and great grandchildren, Major Hebert, Fisher Hebert, William James "Jaimie" Warren, Greyson Veverica and Grant Veverica. He was preceded in death by his parents. Frank and Jessie Mosing; grandson, D.K. Beau Mosing; and two brothers, Billy Frank Mosing and Larry Kirkland Mosing. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Visiting hours will continue on Tuesday at First Baptist Church from 1:30 PM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Angella, Vernon Bouligny, Ricky Youngue, Gery Farnsworth, Voorhies Short and Murphy "Pee Wee" Narcisse. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robbie Thibodeaux, Logan Smith, Erick Stelly, Harry Fishback, Eli Prejean, Mike Webre, Will McCombie, Huey Roy, Jim Baldwin, Max Bowden and Mark Sibille. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Mosing's honor can be made to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Engineering Department. The family would like to express their gratitude to Mr. Mosing caregivers for all of their care and compassion throughout the years. 