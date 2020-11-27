Mr. Donald James "Donnie" Millett, 59, of Pearland, Texas passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A memorial mass celebrating Donnie's life will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette, LA. The Reverend Mario Romero will serve as the celebrant. A visitation will be held at Holy Cross beginning at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Donnie was born on September 28, 1961, in Lafayette, LA to the former Pete and Shirley Breaux Millett. After graduating from Teurlings Catholic High School in 1979, he began his career in the field of aviation. He spent the next thirty five years in corporate and general aviation supply sales where he excelled and was often presented the "top salesman" in the country award. At the time of his death, he was employed by Falcon Crest Aviation Supply of Houston. While a parishioner at St. Helen Catholic Church, in Pearland, Donnie served on both the St. Helen Pastoral council and the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston Pastoral council. He had such a charismatic personality that he never met a stranger. He had an intense love for his family, his nieces, nephews, favorite "Auntee" and the love of his life, Gina "lil wheat". His love and passion for sports, especially the Yankees and LSU, led him to his secondary small business of dealing in sports memorabilia. Cooking was yet another passion and his Cajun delicacies could put a smile on anyone who was lucky enough to share them. Mr. Millett was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Shirley Millett and his brothers, Michael and Kenneth. Survivors include his loving wife, Gina Ray Millett and siblings; Yvonne Millett Kees and husband, Dale and Tommy Millett and wife, Donna, all of Lafayette, LA. Donnie's Lafayette family would like to extend a special thank you to all of his Pearland "family" that were his and Gina's "angels" during his entire illness ….God bless you all! Donations can be sent in honor of Donnie to Catholic Charities of Acadiana- St Joseph Shelter for men. Catholiccharitiesacadiana.org.