Private graveside services for Donald Jude Boudreaux, 61, were held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum. Donald went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 2:46 a.m. at Maison Teche Nursing Home. He was a native and resident of New Iberia. He is survived by his sister, Bonnie Upchurch and her husband Jim of New Iberia; brother, Jim Boudreaux and his wife Ruth of Broussard and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Leo Boudreaux; mother, Ruth Nugent Boudreaux; brother, Tim Boudreaux and sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Boudreaux. The family would like to express their appreciation to Grace Hospice and the Staff at Maison Teche Nursing for the care and love they gave to Donald. Friends and family are invited to send condolences and/or sign the online guestbook at: www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019