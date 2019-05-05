Donald Lane Grogan

Obituary
Donald Lane Grogan was born to Raywood and Agnes Grogan on July 22, 1949 in Abbeville, La. He departed this life on Tuesday, April 26, 2019 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, La. As a child, Donald lived in Grand Rapids, Michigan before moving back to Abbeville. He attended James A. Herod High School. He was employed by Omega Protein for many years. Donald's passion was to be on the fish pond with his family, and he loved to hunt with his friends. Donald leaves many precious memories to his 4 daughters, Pamela Grogan Campbell (Michael Sr.), Shavonne Levy, and Chloe Grogan all of Abbeville and Ja'Lisa Grogan of Lafayette, LA; 4 sons, Jarkata Grogan (Shirlette) of Atlanta, GA, JaKarri Grogan and Wayne Brown of Abbeville, and Kirby Greene of Port Arthur, Texas; Companion, Marilyn Stewart and her children, Chelsea and Cameron Stewart; 31 grandchildren, Mikhyla, Diamond, Jah-Nisha, Chris, Michael Jr, Mica, Daniel, Zyrick, A'Lonee, Jacob, JaNiya, Jakata Jr., Latosha, Kirby Paulette, Kirby Jr., Kelby, Dequalyn, Kierra, Koby, Joyrenel, Keshon, Kamyrie, Jaliyah, Kayson, Jeremiah, Shatavia, Jaidyn, Ja'Kendrick, Kendrea, Kenzlie, and Symah.; 7 great grandchildren; 3 sisters, Brenda Conway, Cynthia Fletcher, and Debra Yearby; Aunts, Dorothy Grogan, Rita K. Storks (Terry) , Belinda (Carlton) Campbell, Elaine Vallot, and Dorothy Coleman all of Abbeville; two uncles, Ray Grogan (Liz) of Lafayette, La and Eldridge Coleman (Flora) of Mattheson, Illinois; 2 Godchildren, Shawn Bessard and LaKeisha Dozier, close friend, Connie Grogan, a very special ride or die friend, whom he loved and thought of as a brother, Charles Dozier; relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raywood Grogan Jr. and Agnes Coleman Grogan; a son, Arnold Paul Brown, and a sister, Pamela Lynn Grogan.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 5 to May 6, 2019
