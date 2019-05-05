Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Lane Grogan. View Sign Service Information Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette 1011 N St Antoine St Lafayette , LA 70501 (337)-235-1193 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Lane Grogan was born to Raywood and Agnes Grogan on July 22, 1949 in Abbeville, La. He departed this life on Tuesday, April 26, 2019 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, La. As a child, Donald lived in Grand Rapids, Michigan before moving back to Abbeville. He attended James A. Herod High School. He was employed by Omega Protein for many years. Donald's passion was to be on the fish pond with his family, and he loved to hunt with his friends. Donald leaves many precious memories to his 4 daughters, Pamela Grogan Campbell (Michael Sr.), Shavonne Levy, and Chloe Grogan all of Abbeville and Ja'Lisa Grogan of Lafayette, LA; 4 sons, Jarkata Grogan (Shirlette) of Atlanta, GA, JaKarri Grogan and Wayne Brown of Abbeville, and Kirby Greene of Port Arthur, Texas; Companion, Marilyn Stewart and her children, Chelsea and Cameron Stewart; 31 grandchildren, Mikhyla, Diamond, Jah-Nisha, Chris, Michael Jr, Mica, Daniel, Zyrick, A'Lonee, Jacob, JaNiya, Jakata Jr., Latosha, Kirby Paulette, Kirby Jr., Kelby, Dequalyn, Kierra, Koby, Joyrenel, Keshon, Kamyrie, Jaliyah, Kayson, Jeremiah, Shatavia, Jaidyn, Ja'Kendrick, Kendrea, Kenzlie, and Symah.; 7 great grandchildren; 3 sisters, Brenda Conway, Cynthia Fletcher, and Debra Yearby; Aunts, Dorothy Grogan, Rita K. Storks (Terry) , Belinda (Carlton) Campbell, Elaine Vallot, and Dorothy Coleman all of Abbeville; two uncles, Ray Grogan (Liz) of Lafayette, La and Eldridge Coleman (Flora) of Mattheson, Illinois; 2 Godchildren, Shawn Bessard and LaKeisha Dozier, close friend, Connie Grogan, a very special ride or die friend, whom he loved and thought of as a brother, Charles Dozier; relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raywood Grogan Jr. and Agnes Coleman Grogan; a son, Arnold Paul Brown, and a sister, Pamela Lynn Grogan. Donald Lane Grogan was born to Raywood and Agnes Grogan on July 22, 1949 in Abbeville, La. He departed this life on Tuesday, April 26, 2019 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, La. As a child, Donald lived in Grand Rapids, Michigan before moving back to Abbeville. He attended James A. Herod High School. He was employed by Omega Protein for many years. Donald's passion was to be on the fish pond with his family, and he loved to hunt with his friends. Donald leaves many precious memories to his 4 daughters, Pamela Grogan Campbell (Michael Sr.), Shavonne Levy, and Chloe Grogan all of Abbeville and Ja'Lisa Grogan of Lafayette, LA; 4 sons, Jarkata Grogan (Shirlette) of Atlanta, GA, JaKarri Grogan and Wayne Brown of Abbeville, and Kirby Greene of Port Arthur, Texas; Companion, Marilyn Stewart and her children, Chelsea and Cameron Stewart; 31 grandchildren, Mikhyla, Diamond, Jah-Nisha, Chris, Michael Jr, Mica, Daniel, Zyrick, A'Lonee, Jacob, JaNiya, Jakata Jr., Latosha, Kirby Paulette, Kirby Jr., Kelby, Dequalyn, Kierra, Koby, Joyrenel, Keshon, Kamyrie, Jaliyah, Kayson, Jeremiah, Shatavia, Jaidyn, Ja'Kendrick, Kendrea, Kenzlie, and Symah.; 7 great grandchildren; 3 sisters, Brenda Conway, Cynthia Fletcher, and Debra Yearby; Aunts, Dorothy Grogan, Rita K. Storks (Terry) , Belinda (Carlton) Campbell, Elaine Vallot, and Dorothy Coleman all of Abbeville; two uncles, Ray Grogan (Liz) of Lafayette, La and Eldridge Coleman (Flora) of Mattheson, Illinois; 2 Godchildren, Shawn Bessard and LaKeisha Dozier, close friend, Connie Grogan, a very special ride or die friend, whom he loved and thought of as a brother, Charles Dozier; relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raywood Grogan Jr. and Agnes Coleman Grogan; a son, Arnold Paul Brown, and a sister, Pamela Lynn Grogan. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 5 to May 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close