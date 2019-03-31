Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Louis Richard Sr.. View Sign

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, LA for Donald Louis Richard Sr., 80, who died Saturday March 30, 2019 at Pelican Point Nursing Home in Maurice LA. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne, LA. Donald Louis Richard, Sr. was born December 26, 1938 to Lucien Richard, Sr. and Alicia Leger Richard of Rayne, LA. Donald was a pioneer in the Oilfield working numerous positions over a 46 year career. One of his great passions was performing mechanic work on small engines and racing ATVs at Forest Hills, La. He loved gardening, fishing, working in his crawfish pond and the New Orleans Saints. Spending time with his family and grandkids was also one of his passions. Donald will be remembered for his wit, sense of humor, storytelling and for his love of animals. He had a great love for the Lord and his church Amana Christian Fellowship where he served for 15 years. Survivors include his wife, Louella Leon Richard of Rayne, three children, Donald L. Richard, Jr. of Broussard, Anthony "Tony" Richard and spouse Mary Richard of Lafayette, Monica Richard Fitzgerald and spouse Jon Fitzgerald of Lafayette, adopted daughter, Andrea Richard Roche and spouse Joseph Roche of Rayne, nine grandchildren, Megan Montet, Scott Montet, Slade Richard, Madison Hebert, Andrew Hebert, Emily Richard, Taggart Fitzgerald, Lillian Fitzgerald, Alexander Fitzgerald, three great grandchildren, Ashton Roche, Ella-Kate Roche, Everett Roche, brother, Lucien Richard, Jr. of Richard, twin brother, Dudley John Richard and spouse Mary Richard of Milton. 