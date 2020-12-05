Funeral services will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Melancon Funeral Home in Opelousas for Donald Louis Thibodeaux, age 77, who passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. The Rev. Clint Trahan, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Port Barre, will officiate at the services. Mr. Thibodeaux was a native of Arnaudville and a resident of Addis where he was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. He was a retired welder out of Union #198. A veteran of the military, Donald proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. Survivors include a daughter, Tina Thibodeaux of Opelousas; his ex-wife and good friend, Juanita D. Thibodeaux of Baton Rouge; the love of his life, granddaughter, Rachel Horne of Seattle, Washington; his Godchild, Zeralda S. Lagrange; his sister's children, Jeff Castille of Opelousas and Peggy Daniel of Richard; and numerous other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Thibodeaux and the former Helen Sonnier; his sister, Betty Castille and her husband, Nathan; and a nephew, Gary Castille. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
