Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald McDonald. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 2:00 PM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Donald McDonald, age 70, who passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette. Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services. Donald McDonald was born in California on June 19, 1949. He lost his dad in his early teens, and moved to New Orleans, where his sister lived at the time, when he was about 15. While working about 3 years later, he met Catherine Arquembourg, newly separated with two sons about 1 and 3 years old, and they married in 1970. He lived and worked in the New Orleans area, and in 1978 his income was able to support Catherine returning to school. He supported her through college, then medical school, and finally residency training, both financially and as a good friend and partner. After Catherine finished her residency in psychiatry, he moved with her to Cecilia, while she worked in Lafayette. He retired and cared for their large home on the River Teche for over 20 years. He was always supportive, caring, and generous. He was happy in life, until the illness that took him, took with it a part of all of us. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Catherine Arquembourg McDonald, and the two sons, Richard and Peter Chris, a sister and three brothers, all living in other states. He also leaves behind many treasured friends. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Friday from 11:00 AM until time of service. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the McDonald family to the staff of Acadian Hospice for their care and compassion during his illness. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 2:00 PM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Donald McDonald, age 70, who passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette. Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services. Donald McDonald was born in California on June 19, 1949. He lost his dad in his early teens, and moved to New Orleans, where his sister lived at the time, when he was about 15. While working about 3 years later, he met Catherine Arquembourg, newly separated with two sons about 1 and 3 years old, and they married in 1970. He lived and worked in the New Orleans area, and in 1978 his income was able to support Catherine returning to school. He supported her through college, then medical school, and finally residency training, both financially and as a good friend and partner. After Catherine finished her residency in psychiatry, he moved with her to Cecilia, while she worked in Lafayette. He retired and cared for their large home on the River Teche for over 20 years. He was always supportive, caring, and generous. He was happy in life, until the illness that took him, took with it a part of all of us. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Catherine Arquembourg McDonald, and the two sons, Richard and Peter Chris, a sister and three brothers, all living in other states. He also leaves behind many treasured friends. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Friday from 11:00 AM until time of service. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the McDonald family to the staff of Acadian Hospice for their care and compassion during his illness. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille SOUTHSIDE- 600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close