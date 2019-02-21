Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Paul Frederick. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at an 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Donald Paul Frederick, age 83, who passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his residence in Arnaudville. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Brian Taylor, pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Frederick was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville. He retired with PHI after twenty-four years of employment and was the Arnaudville Fire Chief from 1982-1984. A veteran of the military, Mr. Frederick proudly served his county in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era and retired with twenty years of devoted service. He was a lifetime member and past Post Commander of the VFW and the Arnaudville Honor Guard, was the current Chaplain of the American Legion of Leonville and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. A devout Catholic, he was a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church where he served as Usher, Altar Server and as a child, would ring the church bell. Survivors include his loving wife of sixty-three years, Lucy Hardy Frederick of Arnaudville; two sons, Anthony Frederick and his wife, Safira, of Myrtle Beach, SC and Daniel Frederick and his wife, Gloria, of Breaux Bridge; two daughters, Ruth Frederick of Arnaudville and Donna Olsen of Carencro; eight grandchildren, Eric Olsen and his wife, Sarah, Kristen Broussard and her husband, Justin, Phillyn Escalante, Kaitlyn Frederick, Caleb Frederick, Joshua Frederick, Nicki Venable and Adrianna Poindexter; ten great grandchildren, Aidan, Brennan, Grace, Emma, Molly, Maggie, Tristan, Andrew, Ryleigh and Maren; five brothers, Milton L. Frederick and his wife, Nora, of Arnaudville, Norman M. Frederick and his wife, Grace, of Arnaudville, Charles L. Frederick and his wife, Palymire, of Scott, Roderick "Pee Wee" Frederick and his wife, Judy, of Breaux Bridge, and Gerald L. Frederick and his wife, Gaudette, of Lafayette; two sisters, Janice Brasseaux of Carencro and Geraldine Quebedeaux and her husband, Nelson, Jr., of Lafayette; and several Godchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luke Frederick and the former Marie LaPorte; one brother, Elwood Frederick and his wife, Thelma; an infant brother; and one brother-in-law, Ervin Brasseaux. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Caleb Frederick, Joshua Frederick, Anthony Frederick, Daniel Frederick, Eric Olsen, Donna Olsen, Ruth Frederick and Justin Broussard. 