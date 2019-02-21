Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at a 3:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Donald Ray Dugas, age 69, who passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Lafayette. Deacon Nelson Schexnayder of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church will officiate at the services. Mr. Dugas was a native of Carencro and a resident of Lafayette. He was employed with Moores Wireline Company for eighteen years and later retired as a professional painter. He enjoyed drawing, eating crawfish, camping and playing his lifelong love, softball. Survivors include his companion of twenty-seven years, Donna Faulk of Lafayette; one son, Marty Dugas of Carencro; two daughters, Dana Dugas and her fiancé, Nathan Pontiff, of Carencro and Katie Dugas-Truss and her husband, Anthony, of Birmingham, AL; his dog and best friend, Callie Rae Dugas; one brother, Lee Roy Dugas and his wife, Suzanne, of Carencro; one sister-in-law, Linda Dugas of Carencro; eight grandchildren, Lindsey Dugas, Hunter Dugas, Destiny Venable, Heidi Dugas, Cameron Babineaux, Kaleigh Pontiff, Gizelle Truss, Jolie Truss and Jackson Truss; and one great granddaughter, Isabelle Verdin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Antoine "Tan" Dugas and the former Mable Marie Cormier; one daughter, Heather Reneé Faulk; and one brother, Davis Dugas. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Friday until service time on Friday.

