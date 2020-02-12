|
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 10:30 AM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Donald Samuel Greneaux, 89, who died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Cedar Crest Memory Care in Lafayette. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Reverend Howard Blessing will conduct the funeral services. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 8:30 AM until time of service. Survivors include his children, Gayle Webre and husband, Mike, Dan Greneaux and wife, Margaret, Lester Greneaux and wife, Pat, Ann Collett and husband, Don; John Greneaux and significant other, Tiffany, and Tom Greneaux and wife, Susan; eleven grandchildren, Mark, Chris, Jennifer, Ty, Jeremy, Jody, Nathan Ky, Brian, Scott, Steffan, and Sean; thirteen great-grandchildren, Allison, Lauren, Lindsey, Jacob, Kaylynn, Aiden, Logan, Max, Rylee, Sawyer, Maya, Everly, and Reese; his daughter-in-law, Donna Wagner, spouse of the late David Greneaux; his sisters, Barbara Gauthier and Judy Boone. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Doiron Greneaux; his sons, David Greneaux and Richard Greneaux; and his parents, Samuel Urbank Greneaux and Ella Gremillion Greneaux. Donald was born in Port Arthur, TX but grew up in Marksville, LA. After graduating from High School in 1947, he joined the United States Army and was assigned to the Philippines as a Pharmacist Tech for his time in the military. After being honorably discharged from the Army in 1949 he attended college were he met his sweetheart and future wife. After graduation from SLI (now ULL) with a degree in accounting, he married and eventually resided in Baton Rouge, LA where he worked for Humble Oil Company for 9 years. He moved his family to Lafayette and eventually Carencro, where he began working for the IRS and ultimately the U.S. Postal Service where he retired in 1997. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Webre, Bryan Webre, Chris Greneaux, Ty Greneaux, Nathan Greneaux and Scott Greneaux. Honorary Pallbearers will be Sean Collett and Steffan Collett. Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Greneaux's name in honor of his grandson Sean Collett to Connectability, Inc. 32 memorial Drive, Dehlonega, GA 30533. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Greneaux family to Alicia Ferney, Susan Bruno, Gustavia Mouton, Theresa Arnaud and Clarice Landry who cared for him during his final years with love and compassion. Also appreciation is extended to the numerous caregivers and staff at Cedar Crest Memory Care and Hospice of Acadiana. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020
