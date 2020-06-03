Donald W. Hooper
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Donald W. Hooper, 73, who passed away June 2, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Reverend Luther Burney of First Baptist Church will conduct the funeral services. Interment will be in Gallant Fields, the exclusive veterans section of Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday from 8:00 am - 2:00 pm. Survivors include wife, Judy Hooper of Lafayette; daughter, Kathy Jo (Troy Martin) Credeur of Breaux Bridge; son, Ronald (Terry Lynn) Hooper of Lafayette; two brothers, Larry (Brenda) Hooper of Cocoa Beach, Fla. and Mark (Cathy) Hooper of Md.; eight grandchildren, Joshua Credeur, Jared Credeur, April Blood, Amber Credeur, William Graves Brandon Mack, J. Mack, and Tyler Hooper; and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Margarite Virginia and Jacob Cecil Hooper; and one brother, Jacob Pete Hooper. Donald was a native of Columbus, Miss. and resident of Lafayette for 51 years. He was a member of the United States Navy, and worked in the oil field for most of his life. Pallbearers will be Ronald Hooper, Joshua Credeur, Jared Credeur, William Graves, Jason Guilbeau, and Scotty Kidder. Memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warriors at www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
