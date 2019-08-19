Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donivan C. Frey. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Donivan C. Frey, 87, who passed away Saturday, August 17th at Cornerstone Village South in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Wednesday, August 21st from 9:00 am until the time of service. A rosary will be recited on Wednesday, August 21st at 10:30 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Lafayette. Father Mario Romero, Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Donivan was born August 5, 1932 in Eunice, LA and was a lifetime resident of Acadiana. Donivan graduated from Eunice High School in 1952 and then attended LSU in Pre-Medicine until the time of his enlistment in the US Army on September 2, 1953. A proud veteran, he served in Active Duty in the Army as a Sergeant and Helicopter Mechanic during the Korean Conflict, and received medals in both National Defense Service and Good Conduct. Upon discharge in 1956, Donivan returned briefly to his studies at LSU and in 1959 finished his studies at USL, now UL-Lafayette. After college, he was a licensed agent for 13 years with Metropolitan Life Insurance. Donivan worked in the oil industry, first for Tenneco Oil and then for Operators, Inc. for seven years as a Production Dispatcher. He worked in sales in the hardware store industry until his retirement. Donivan was a board member of the Lafayette Life Underwriters Association and was a loyal parishioner of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette. An active man, Donivan enjoyed hunting and fishing and liked to watch college football and build model airplanes. He loved to spend time with his beloved pets, and spoke with great fondness about his 1928 Ford Model "A" Roadster, nicknamed "Sweatpea". Donivan liked the color blue, yellow roses and Country and Western music. Most of all, Donivan loved spending time with his family. Sentimental and loving, his fondest memory was "meeting JoAnn Maria Tartarella-Fontenot and our first date to see the Crowley Little Theatre play "The Rainmaker". Donivan listed his most significant life accomplishment as "(I) raised 5 great children with fantastic help, with my 1st wife, JoAnn Tartarella Frey". He adored his family and will be deeply missed. Donivan is survived by five children, daughter Lisa Fontenot Frey Fischer and her husband Larry, of Iron Station, NC and four sons, Dana C. Frey and his wife Peggy, Christopher P. Frey and his wife Kelly, Peter J. Frey and Eric J. Frey, all of Lafayette; two sisters, Peggy S. Ory, of San Francisco, CA and Judith M. Hundley and her husband Bubby, of Lake Arthur, LA; six grandchildren, Sara Fischer, of Iron Station, NC, Kerry, Dylan, Julianne and Jonathan Frey, all of Lafayette and Lindsey Frey Leger and her husband Eric, of Broussard; three great-grandchildren, Ciaran Fischer, Owen Leger and Evelyn Frey and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Odile David Frey; his first wife and the mother of his children, JoAnn Tartarella Frey and his second wife, Helen Barney Frey; and his brother, Will Frey. The family wishes to thank Derek Robicheaux and NSI Hospice of Lafayette and Cornerstone Village South for the compassionate care given to Donivan and his family. 