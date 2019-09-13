Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna L. Ethridge. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Visitation 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel 4117 N. University Ave Carencro , LA View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel Carencro , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Donna Louise Ethridge, age 43, the former Donna Louise Alexander, who passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Amelia Manor Nursing Home in Lafayette surrounded by her family. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Shelton Clay, Chaplain of Heart of Hospice, will officiate at the services. Donna Louise Ethridge was born September 19, 1975 to the union of Alfred Alexander and Dorothy Helaire Alexander. She was a native of Lafayette and a resident of Opelousas where she was employed as a Corner Store Manager for seven years. Donna loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Arthur Ethridge of Opelousas; four sons, D'van Alexander and his wife, Angela, of Lafayette, Donte' Alexander of Opelousas, Nathan Morton of Opelousas and Malachi Morton and his wife, Shantrea, of Sunset; two daughter, Keilah Morton and Victory Morton both of Lafayette; seven grandchildren, McKenzie Morton, Mason Jolivette, Machi Morton, Angel Morton, Marlee Morton, Mya Alexander and Aaliyah Alexander; four brothers, Delta Alexander, Alex Alexander, Johnathon Alexander all of Lafayette and Alfred Alexander of Duson; four sisters, Dawn Alexander, Denise Francis, Patricia Alexander and Linda Mills all of Lafayette; and two special aunts, Bernadette Dugas and Cleotile Landry both of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Dorothy Helaire Alexander; and one brother, Donald Alexander. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Monday and will be extended until after the service until 6:00 p.m. on Monday.

