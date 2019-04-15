Donnie W. McEnery, 59, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his residence in Lafayette. Donnie was born December 20, 1959, in West Monroe and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He worked as a boat captain in Key West for seven years. Donnie was an avid outdoorsman who loved to duck hunt and enjoyed fishing. He had a big heart and was a very outgoing person to everyone he met. Donnie was a godly man and was founded in his faith. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Donnie is survived by his brother, Kurt McEnery of West Monroe; his niece, Kelli McEnery of Monroe and numerous dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Andrew McEnery; his mother, Patricia Ann Cooper McEnery Bentley and his sister, Sharon Kelley. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2019