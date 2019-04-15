Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donnie W. McEnery. View Sign

Donnie W. McEnery, 59, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his residence in Lafayette. Donnie was born December 20, 1959, in West Monroe and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He worked as a boat captain in Key West for seven years. Donnie was an avid outdoorsman who loved to duck hunt and enjoyed fishing. He had a big heart and was a very outgoing person to everyone he met. Donnie was a godly man and was founded in his faith. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Donnie is survived by his brother, Kurt McEnery of West Monroe; his niece, Kelli McEnery of Monroe and numerous dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Andrew McEnery; his mother, Patricia Ann Cooper McEnery Bentley and his sister, Sharon Kelley. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at Donnie W. McEnery, 59, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his residence in Lafayette. Donnie was born December 20, 1959, in West Monroe and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He worked as a boat captain in Key West for seven years. Donnie was an avid outdoorsman who loved to duck hunt and enjoyed fishing. He had a big heart and was a very outgoing person to everyone he met. Donnie was a godly man and was founded in his faith. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Donnie is survived by his brother, Kurt McEnery of West Monroe; his niece, Kelli McEnery of Monroe and numerous dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Andrew McEnery; his mother, Patricia Ann Cooper McEnery Bentley and his sister, Sharon Kelley. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Fountain Memorial Funeral Home

1010 PANDORA ST

Lafayette , LA 70506

(337) 981-7098 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close