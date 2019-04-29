Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Adkisson. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Doris Adkisson will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Covenant United Methodist Church at 300 E. Martial Ave, Lafayette, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 3 PM until time of funeral services at 5 PM. Doris passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 in her home in Lafayette, LA peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born June 20, 1936 in East Prairie, Missouri to Lloyd Wilburn of New Madrid County, MO and Ruby Morine Rogers of Randolph County, AR. She was married to Charles W. Adkisson on February 14, 1959 in St. Louis, Missouri. He preceded her in death December 19, 2017. They were married for 60 years. Doris was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grand-mother, great-grandmother. She had a laugh that was infectious and she exuded a kind warmth to anyone she met. Doris is well known for her love of baking, sewing, and gardening. She was a founding member of Covenant United Methodist church where she actively participated and attended and she was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball team. She leaves behind many loved ones for whom she was a compass. Her sons Bobby Adkisson of Broussard, LA, Jeffrey Adkisson of Sunset, LA; grandchildren Joshua Adkisson of Plano, TX, Ashleigh Morrison of Walker, LA, Samantha Adkisson of Albany, NY, Katarina Adkisson of Lafayette, LA; step-grandchildren Stacy Fruge of Keller, TX and Raymond Bell, Jr. of Fort Worth, TX and 6 great-grandchildren. Doris is also survived by her two siblings Lenzie Wilburn of St. Louis, MO and Peggy Grimes of Sikeston, MO. Doris Adkisson is preceded in death by her parents. Donations may be made to Hospice of Acadiana or a charity of your choosing. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019

