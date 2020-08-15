1/1
Doris Annie Love Bijeaux
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at an 10:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Doris Bijeaux, age 90, the former Doris Annie Love, who passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Henderson. Doris was a native of Baton Rouge and lived most of her life in Henderson and Carencro. She was a parishioner of St. Peter Catholic Church in Carencro. She was a salesperson for JC Penney for 12 years, worked as a babysitter for 10 years and was a foster grandparent for 16 years. Doris was also a songwriter and truly loved to sing. Survivors include one son, John Bijeaux and wife, Linda, of New Iberia; one daughter, Linda Wyatt of Deland, FL; four grandchildren, Courtnie Morales and husband, Ryan, Ian Bijeaux, Brandon Bijeaux, Bethalie Bijeaux; four great grandchildren, Kaden Bourque, Selena Williams, Lucas Morales, Henry John Morales; and one sister, Ida Mae Love of Carencro. She was preceded in death by her parents, Beatrice Love and the former Leola Lott; her husband, Early Paul Bijeaux, Sr.; two sons, Early Bijeaux, Jr., Ricky Bijeaux; one granddaughter, Heather Wyatt; and two brothers, Ernest Love and W.D. Love. A rosary will be prayed at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be John Bijeaux and Ian Bijeaux. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2020.
