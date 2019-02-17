Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Beauxis Futral. View Sign

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 11:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Doris Beauxis Futral, 91, who died on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at her residence in Port Barre. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Reverend Monsignor Keith J. DeRouen, Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas, will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Emily Castille and Heather Lafleur Martin. Giftbearers will be Ashley Bertrand Martin, Emily Rose Davis and Heather Lafleur Martin. Karen Broussard will provide music for the service. Survivors include her children, William E. Futral, Jr., Andrew G. Futral, Elizabeth Futral, Mary Katherine Futral, and Denise F. Castille and husband, Wes; her grandchildren, Billy Futral, Eric Futral, Laurie Futral, George Emami and wife, Denise, Darius Asgari and wife, Patricia, Mohammed Asgari, Sarah Nichols France and husband, David, Raymond E. Martin, III and wife, Heather, James A. Martin, II and wife, Ashley, and Emily Castille; her great- grandchildren, Mara Emami, Madelyn Emami, Baylor Emami, Anemaous Asgari, Raymond E. Martin, IV, and Emily Rose Davis; and her siblings, Raymond Beauxis, Patricia Carrier, and Jesslynn Porrier. She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Futural, Sr.; her son, Samuel J. Futral; her mother, Ethel Scanlan Beauxis; her father, John O. Beauxis and Bea Martin Beauxis; her brother, John O. "Jack" Beauxis, II; and her great-grandson, William Paul Martin. Doris Beauxis Futral was born in Abbeville, Louisiana and was a resident of Port Barre, Louisiana for most of her life. She graduated from LSU School of Nursing, later certified in Education and taught for many years at Port Barre High School. Doris loved to travel, loved her grandchildren, and had her own way of living life. She was a vibrant force to be reckoned with and will be missed. Pallbearers will be Raymond E. Martin, III, James A. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Futral family to her nurse, Donnie Tornblom and especially, to Andrew G. Futral, Doris' son for his constant care and dedication.

330 Saint Landry Street

Lafayette , LA 70506

