Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Comeaux Judice. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

A private graveside service was held for Doris Comeaux Judice, 90, on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Beau Pre Cemetery. Fr. Keith Landry served as the officiant. A native of Eagle Grove, Iowa and former resident of New Iberia and Loreauville, "Doe" as she was affectionately known, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at a Lake Charles nursing facility. Ms. Doris was a bookkeeper and worked at many companies including Regions Bank (formerly Peoples National Bank) for 10 years, Hobart for 5 years, Taylors Drug Store for 13 years, and was the co-owner and operator of Village Café in Torrido Village with her first husband Alvin Comeaux Sr. for 7 years. She enjoyed dancing and line dancing and was involved in many organizations including the Council on Aging, the Cajun Dancers, Charlotte Homemakers. Mrs. Judice was also a volunteer at St. Francis Diner. She is survived by her son Randy Comeaux of Boise, Idaho; daughter, Lynn C. Calles and husband Jose of Lake Charles; stepchildren, Jackie Judice and wife Mary, Ricky Judice and wife Renee, Connie Louviere and husband Larry all of Loreauville, Marguerite Mestayer and husband Forby of Houston, TX; sister, Barbara Black of Auburn, CA; sisters-in-law, Theresa Viator of Loreauville, Joyce Broussard of New Iberia, Betty Comeaux of New Iberia; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by first husband of 46 years, Alvin Comeaux Sr; her second husband, Louis P. Judice; parents, Orville E. Williams and Wilma Rhiner Williams; son, Alvin Comeaux Jr; sister, Maxine Flemmer; two brothers, Raymond Eugene Williams and Robert Williams, and her great-grandson Shaun Comeaux Jr. Honorary Pallbearers were Jose Calles, Jose Calles, III, Shaun Comeaux, Eric Burke, Mark Delcambre, Ricky Judice and Jackie Judice. The family would like to thank the staff of The Guardian House especially Alexandra Aucoin for providing a loving environment for Doris the past two years. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at A private graveside service was held for Doris Comeaux Judice, 90, on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Beau Pre Cemetery. Fr. Keith Landry served as the officiant. A native of Eagle Grove, Iowa and former resident of New Iberia and Loreauville, "Doe" as she was affectionately known, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at a Lake Charles nursing facility. Ms. Doris was a bookkeeper and worked at many companies including Regions Bank (formerly Peoples National Bank) for 10 years, Hobart for 5 years, Taylors Drug Store for 13 years, and was the co-owner and operator of Village Café in Torrido Village with her first husband Alvin Comeaux Sr. for 7 years. She enjoyed dancing and line dancing and was involved in many organizations including the Council on Aging, the Cajun Dancers, Charlotte Homemakers. Mrs. Judice was also a volunteer at St. Francis Diner. She is survived by her son Randy Comeaux of Boise, Idaho; daughter, Lynn C. Calles and husband Jose of Lake Charles; stepchildren, Jackie Judice and wife Mary, Ricky Judice and wife Renee, Connie Louviere and husband Larry all of Loreauville, Marguerite Mestayer and husband Forby of Houston, TX; sister, Barbara Black of Auburn, CA; sisters-in-law, Theresa Viator of Loreauville, Joyce Broussard of New Iberia, Betty Comeaux of New Iberia; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by first husband of 46 years, Alvin Comeaux Sr; her second husband, Louis P. Judice; parents, Orville E. Williams and Wilma Rhiner Williams; son, Alvin Comeaux Jr; sister, Maxine Flemmer; two brothers, Raymond Eugene Williams and Robert Williams, and her great-grandson Shaun Comeaux Jr. Honorary Pallbearers were Jose Calles, Jose Calles, III, Shaun Comeaux, Eric Burke, Mark Delcambre, Ricky Judice and Jackie Judice. The family would like to thank the staff of The Guardian House especially Alexandra Aucoin for providing a loving environment for Doris the past two years. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 337-369-6336, was in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close